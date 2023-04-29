> News > Formula 1

Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout

Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 7:20pm

Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.820 1:42.500 1:41.697
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:43.858 1:42.925 1:41.844
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.288 1:42.417 1:41.987
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:43.763 1:43.112 1:42.252
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:43.622 1:42.909 1:42.287
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.561 1:43.061 1:42.502
7 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:43.987 1:43.376 1:42.846
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:43.789 1:42.976 1:43.010
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.879 1:43.375 1:43.064
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:43.938 1:43.395 No time
11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:44.179 1:43.427
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:44.843 1:43.806
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:44.433 1:44.088
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:44.101 1:44.332
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:44.042 No time
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:45.177
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:45.352
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:45.436
19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:46.951
20 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:48.180

