Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 12:29am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.
Read the Qualifying session report here.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:41.269
|1:41.037
|1:40.203
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:41.398
|1:40.822
|1:40.391
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:41.756
|1:41.131
|1:40.495
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:42.197
|1:41.369
|1:41.016
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:42.113
|1:41.650
|1:41.177
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:41.720
|1:41.370
|1:41.253
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:42.154
|1:41.485
|1:41.281
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:42.234
|1:41.569
|1:41.581
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:42.524
|1:41.576
|1:41.611
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:42.455
|1:41.636
|1:41.611
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:42.073
|1:41.654
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:42.622
|1:41.798
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:42.171
|1:41.818
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:42.582
|1:42.259
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:42.242
|1:42.395
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:42.642
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:42.755
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:43.417
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:44.853
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:55.282
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]