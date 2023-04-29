> News > Formula 1

Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 12:29am

< Back

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.

Read the Qualifying session report here.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.269 1:41.037 1:40.203
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.398 1:40.822 1:40.391
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:41.756 1:41.131 1:40.495
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:42.197 1:41.369 1:41.016
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.113 1:41.650 1:41.177
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:41.720 1:41.370 1:41.253
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.154 1:41.485 1:41.281
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:42.234 1:41.569 1:41.581
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:42.524 1:41.576 1:41.611
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:42.455 1:41.636 1:41.611
11 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:42.073 1:41.654
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:42.622 1:41.798
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:42.171 1:41.818
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:42.582 1:42.259
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:42.242 1:42.395
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:42.642
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:42.755
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:43.417
19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:44.853
20 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:55.282

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]