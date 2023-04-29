Results: 2023 Perth Supercars Race 7
Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 7:12pm
Full results from the Saturday Supercars Race 7 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.
|Pos
|Car
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:02.0593
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:02.6542
|3
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:03.0124
|4
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:03.8062
|5
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:04.9868
|6
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:06.8285
|7
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:06.9093
|8
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:09.2891
|9
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:09.9837
|10
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:10.4548
|11
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:11.9158
|12
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:12.3162
|13
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:13.3645
|14
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:14.9487
|15
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:14.9706
|16
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:18.1882
|17
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:19.8636
|18
|600
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:20.0545
|19
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:20.5647
|20
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:20.9597
|21
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:24.9475
|22
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:27.6701
|23
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:29.9497
|24
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:41.7149
|25
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|39
|40:41.9367
