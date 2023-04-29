> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Perth Supercars Race 7

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 7:12pm

Full results from the Saturday Supercars Race 7 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.

Read the session report here.

Pos Car Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Race Time
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:02.0593
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:02.6542
3 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 42 40:03.0124
4 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 42 40:03.8062
5 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 42 40:04.9868
6 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 42 40:06.8285
7 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:06.9093
8 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 42 40:09.2891
9 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 42 40:09.9837
10 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:10.4548
11 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 42 40:11.9158
12 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:12.3162
13 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 42 40:13.3645
14 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:14.9487
15 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:14.9706
16 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:18.1882
17 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 42 40:19.8636
18 600 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:20.0545
19 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 42 40:20.5647
20 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:20.9597
21 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:24.9475
22 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 42 40:27.6701
23 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:29.9497
24 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:41.7149
25 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 39 40:41.9367

