Madden takes Aussie Racing Cars Race 2

Aussie Racing Car rookie in Brandon Madden has won the second race of Round 2 of the Battery Super Series at Queensland Raceway.

Madden usually races in HQ Holdens and Saloon Cars, much the same sort of history as the man he diced with throughout the race, in Joel Heinrich who was going for his sixth season win in a row. They swapped the lead on a couple of occasions and the win came right down to the wire.

Heinrich (Mustang) had the lead onto the final lap before Madden (Camaro) had another crack at turn six and pipped Heinrich on the line by just 0.131 seconds. Immediately behind the pair was reigning champion Josh Anderson (Mustang).

From second on Lap 1 to sixth with a lap to go, Kody Garland (Mustang) overcame Rookie Rylan Gray (Camaro) and Kyle Ensbey (Mustang) to grab fourth while Lachlan Bloxsom (Camaro) was a close seventh ahead of Reece Chapman (Mustang) from 18th starting position, Master’s winner Kent Quinn (Mustang) and Lachlan Ward (Camaro).

Behind Anthony Di Mauro (Camaro) was Nathan Williams (Mustang) who was third of the Rookies, Cody McKay (Camaro) and Gold Cup winner Matt Gooding (Camaro). Second in Masters was Grant Thompson (Mustang) ahead of Antonio Basile (Euro GT) while Scott Dornan (Camaro) in 16th and two spots further back, Jeff Watters (Mustang) filled the minors in Gold Cup.

Two further races will complete the second round which is supporting the Australian Superbike Championship and are scheduled for 9:35 and 12:10 AEST.