Herfoss takes ASBK pole

Troy Herfoss has taken his 12th career pole position at the Australian Superbike Championship at Queensland Raceway.

The Honda CBR RR rider had to work for it in the Top 12 Shootout and posted his session best 1:07.655 on the last of his nine laps.

Beforehand current number one, Mike Jones on his Yamaha YZF-RTM was the man to beat with a 1 minute 7.759 second time with his teammate Cru Halliday not far away until Herfoss knocked them off. The two Yamaha riders will start on the front row.

Also lapping in the 1 minute 7s was Josh Waters aboard the Ducati V4R, and he will start the first 16 laps race on Sunday from fourth position with Max Stauffer (Yamaha) next from Glenn Allerton and Ted Colins on the BMW M RRs.

Broc Pearson (Ducati) was eighth fastest in front of Yamaha riders Bryan Staring and Anthony West, Matt Walters (Aprilla RSV4) and Paris Hardwick (Kawasaki ZX10R). The times in the second qualifier for the top twelve were faster than qualifying one where Scott Allars, Michael Edwards and Michael Kemp missed out on a second session attempt on their Yamahas.

In Junior Cup with the field on Yamaha YZF-R15s, Bodie Paige had a narrow win over Archie Schmidt. They were split by 0.026 seconds while close behind were Riley Nauta and John Pelgrave were close behind.

It was also a close result in the Supersport 300 Championship with Marcus Hamod was just in front of fellow Yamaha YZF-R3 riders Brandon Demmery, Brodie Gawith and Cameron Swain while fifth place went to Casey Middleton (Kawasaki Ninja).

