Heinrich continues winning streak

Joel Heinrich took his Mustang to victory in Race 1 of the second round of the 2023 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series at Queensland Raceway. In doing so he obliterated the qualifying record by almost two seconds.

With the category a support to the third round of the Australian Superbikes Championship, Heinrich won the opener by 4.5 seconds over reigning champions Josh Anderson (Mustang) and third placed Kodi Garland (Mustang).

Heinrich did not have it all his own way initially. Anderson led at the start before Heinrich and Garland relegated Anderson to third. Then it was Garland in front for three of the eleven laps, after which Heinrich put his stamp on the race and led the remainder.

Meanwhile the battle for second went through the end where Anderson edged out Garland by 0.097 seconds. Fourth place went to Brandon Madden (Camaro) who vied with Rylan Gray (Camaro) for position throughout the race, not just for position but also Rookie honours.

Kyle Ensbey (Mustang) shadowed the pair across the line and was almost four seconds clear of Masters’ front runner Kent Quinn (Mustang) who placed seventh ahead of Lachlan Bloxsom (Camaro), Lachlan Ward (Camaro) and Nathan Williams (Mustang).

Behind eleventh-placed Anthony Di Mauro (Camaro) came Matt Gooding (Mustang) who headed up the Gold Cup. He was duking it out for outright honours with Cody McKay (Camaro) and Jeff Watters (Camaro).

Cody Brewczynski was fourth early in his Mustang, but fell away to finish 29th. That was a better result than former champion James Ward who was making his return to racing. His Mustang only made it to turn two on the first lap.

Race two will follow this afternoon at 16:10 AEST.