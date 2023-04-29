Tost explains reasons for AlphaTauri exit

Franz Tost has explained the thinking behind his decision to quit AlphaTauri at the end of the season after what will be 18 years at the helm.

With Tost’s departure, AlphaTauri has opted for a new management structure that will see current Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies become team principal.

Peter Bayer, who recently served as F1 executive director and secretary general for sport at the FIA, will join the team later this year as chief executive officer.

The news came as a surprise as Tost has always been viewed as an F1 ‘lifer’, but at 67 years old, he feels it is finally time to step away.

“This is my decision,” said Tost, who has confirmed he started to consider his position “two years ago”, discussing it with late owner Dietrich Mateschitz “in those days”.

He added: “When I was younger, I always said to myself, if you’re in a leading position, then you should not glue (yourself) on the seat. You should give this position to younger people. more clever people, creative people, motivated people.

“And now I’m going into my 70s, it’s time to say goodbye. I love Formula One but it’s a story that has to end.

“And especially now, with the solution of Peter Bayer as CEO and with Laurent Mekies, we have two fantastic people who will replace me, and I think it’s the best time to go out of Formula 1.

“I’m happy that Peter and Laurent are coming to us because I expect the team will make a big step forward.”

Tost to ‘shut his mouth’

Although Tost is due to take on a consultancy role with the team for next season only, it appears he will be firmly in the background.

“I can tell you now I’m not a guy to look over the shoulders of what Peter and Laurent will be doing,” said Tost.

“They are really very good and they know what to do. I will be there at the beginning when they are coming for one month or so, but then 100%, I will step back.

“I’m not a person to advise someone and tell someone what to do. They know it. This is also a personal desire and wish from my side.

“The team has to step up, to come to another level. This was always my intention to bring in new people, new ideas.

“Formula 1 is developing very fast, and they have maybe different points of view, and they should do it.

“And I am convinced they can do it much better than myself, therefore, it’s better if I shut my mouth.”

Mekies move down to Ferrari

For Mekies, the move represents a return to the team he served as a race engineer and then chief engineer and head of vehicle performance before going on to work for the FIA as safety director and deputy race director prior to joining Ferrari in 2018.

As to when Mekies will join AlphaTauri is open to question, and a decision now for Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur as to when he will allow the Frenchman to leave.

“It’s between Laurent and Fred,” said Tost. “And then, of course, Red Bull will take a major role in this.

“I think that Oliver Mintzlaff (chief executive of corporate projects and investments at parent company Red Bull GmbH) will then talk to the CEO of Ferrari and find a solution.”

Tost is not expecting to still be in place by the start of next season should there be any hold up in discussions between Ferrari and Red Bull.

“I expect at least at the end of the year he will come,” said Tost, with regard to the arrival of Mekies.

“Otherwise there is Peter – with an advisor (jokingly referring to himself) But I don’t expect to be there at the first races or whatever. I don’t think so.

“It is something Ferrari and Laurent have to sort out. It has nothing to do with us.”