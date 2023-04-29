Erebus protests Race 7 result over SVG ruling

Erebus Motorsport has attempted to lodge a formal protest over the result of Race 7 of the Repco Supercars Championship after Shane van Gisbergen was cleared of wrongdoing.

The stewards report revealed that Erebus had requested an investigation into the incident between its driver, Brodie Kostecki, and van Gisbergen when the latter made the race-winning pass on Lap 41 of 42 around Wanneroo Raceway.

The matter resulted in no further action as it was not referred to stewards.

However, Speedcafe understands that Erebus has now sought to protest the result of the race.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson would not confirm that the protest has been received when queried by Speedcafe.

However, it is understood that the matter is outstanding, including whether or not the protest is admissible, and that it will be considered one way or another tomorrow.

UPDATE: See below

Van Gisbergen and Kostecki were engaged in a bruising stoush in the closing laps of Race 7 of the season at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

While the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver gave the #99 Erebus Camaro several hits from behind, it was Kostecki who would be issued a bad sportsmanship flag for blocking.

Van Gisbergen made a forceful pass at ‘Kolb Corner’ (Turn 6) on the penultimate lap of the contest, an incident which Erebus requested stewards investigate.

Ultimately, however, no punishment was issued, with the stewards report stating:

“Following the Race the DRD in consultation with the DSA received a request for investigation from Erebus Motorsport into an incident at Turn 6 on Lap 41 when contact occurred between the front left of Car 97, Shane van Gisbergen, and the right rear of Car 99, Brodie Kostecki, at the entry to Turn 6.

“A review of broadcast footage showed that Car 97 had sufficient overlap with Car 99 at the entry to Turn 6 to require Car 99 to give Car 97 racing room but Car 99 failed to do so as a result of which the contact occurred.

“There was no evidence to substantiate any breach of the Rules by the Driver of Car 97 and for that reason the matter was not referred to the Stewards.”

Both van Gisbergen and Kostecki expressed ‘confusion’ over Supercars’ rules of engagement in the post-race press conference.

The former expressed his preference for a more laissez-faire approach whereby, in a one-on-one battle, the leading driver reserves the right to block but the following driver can be given scope to bump them aside.

As it stands, Kostecki is the race runner-up, with his lead in the drivers’ championship now 76 points over Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert, and van Gisbergen two points further back.

Update 22:16 AEST

“Motorsport Australia Stewards have received protest paperwork regarding the result of Race 7. A hearing will be held on Sunday morning,” a Motorsport Australia spokesperson said.