Best cleared over Super2 rear wing anomaly

The reason for Zak Best’s struggle in Perth Dunlop Super2 Series Race 1 has seemingly been explained, with a stewards investigation into an allegedly illegal rear wing setting being revealed.

Best qualified on pole position for Race 1 of Round 2 of the season at Wanneroo Raceway, but ceded the lead to Ryan Wood and then Brad Vaughan before coming under pressure from Lochie Dalton.

It was reported on telecast that the Anderson Motorsport entry was racing in qualifying trim, for reasons unknown.

Subsequently, during the race, stewards released a report into an investigation regarding an alleged technical breach by the #17 Anderson Mustang.

The vehicle’s rear wing had been reported by stewards at an illegally high angle of 13.5 degrees following qualifying, although the team claimed they had measured it at 12.5 degrees and that the anomaly was because it had been pushed up a steep incline to reach the scales.

The Super2 technical manager then measured the wing angle with the Supercars device and verified a 12.5-degree angle.

A Supercars official then pushed down and up on the wing, after which both devices measured wing angle at 13.5 degrees.

It was thus concluded by stewards that wing angle did not exceed the prescribed maximum of 13 degrees during the session, and hence Car #17 was legal.

However, it would appear that the team’s preparation for the race which followed was compromised by the time taken to investigate the drama.

See below for full stewards decision

Best has gone on to take the chequered flag in third position, with Wood victorious in the #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry and former Anderson driver Vaughan second in the #5 Tickford Racing car.

Full race report to follow

Event Document No. 05

The Stewards, having received a report from the CTM, have considered the matter and determine the following

Competitor Car 17 – Anderson Motorsport

Car and Driver Car 17 – Zakkary Best

Date Saturday, 29 April 2023

Session Qualifying – Race 1 – Super 2

Fact Following the Session the wing angle on Car 17 was measured at 13.5 degrees when the maximum permitted angle as specified in the Ford Mustang GT(FN) VSD is 13 degrees.

Rule G2.1.1 – A Car must comply with the Design, relevant VSD, ESD and the Rules

Decision No further action

Reason

The Stewards summonsed the Competitor and heard from the Authorised Representative and Assistant Authorised representative. The Stewards also heard from the MoM and the CTM. The Competitor denied any breach of Rule G2.1.1 and maintained that before the Session the Team had made an adjustment to the gurney angle and it had measured 12.5 degrees – under the maximum permitted angle. The Team did not dispute that the angle had been measured at 13.5 degrees when in Parc Ferme after the Session but maintained that this was only because Team personnel had had to push the Car up a steep incline onto the scales at the end of the Session and by so doing the angle had increased. The Stewards determined to examine the Car in Parc Ferme and invited the Authorised Representative to measure the wing angle using the Team’s device. It measured 12.5 degrees. The Stewards then invited the CTM to measure the wing angle using the Supercars device. It too recorded an angle of 12.5 degrees, not 13.5 degrees as had been reported to the Stewards. With the permission of the Team and the Stewards, the MoM pushed down on the wing and pushed it up again and, after doing so, the wing angle was measured again and recorded 13.5 degrees on both the Team’s and the Supercar’s devices. It was evident that the entire boot assembly has a degree of movement in the boot retaining pins. The Stewards were satisfied that when Car 17 completed the Session the boot would have been at its lowest point due to downforce on the gurney and that, in that position, the wing angle did not exceed 13 degrees. The MoM accepted that it was possible that the higher angle recorded after Car 17 was weighed is explained by the boot having been pushed up on its catches by Team personnel applying force to the wing to push the Car onto the scales. That the wing angle had decreased to 12.5 degrees between the time of earlier measurement and inspection by the Stewards is entirely consistent with the boot having settled back down into its original position before it was pushed onto the scales.

The Competitor is reminded that the Rights to and process for an Appeal are set out in B5, and the Decisions and Penalties that may be subject to Appeal are set out in B7.7.2.

Issued by the Stewards of the Event: Bradley Tubb (Chair) Matt Selley John Leahy Motorsport Australia Stewards

DATE: 29 April 2023 TIME: 1325hrs