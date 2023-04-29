Best and McLeod top Super 2/3

Qualifying for the first of two races at round two was very close in Dunlop Super 2 where points leader Zak Best was the quickest, while Cameron McLeod had some breathing space in Dunlop Super 3.

In the Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang, Best left his pole grabber to the session end. His 55.5521 second effort came in under the radar as he did not own a fastest sector. He edged out Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood (Holden Commodore ZB) by the infinite margin of 0.0100 seconds.

Tickford Racing’s Brad Vaughan (Mustang) finished third fastest, only 0.05 seconds off pole and just in front of Lachlan Dalton (Brad Jones Racing Commodore), Cameron Murray (Eggleston Motorsport Commodore) and Aaron Love (CoolDrive Mustang).

Kai Allen was the pacesetter at the start in his EM ZB but never improved and was seventh in the end, ahead of Matt Chahda (Commodore) who celebrates his 50th round, Zach Bates (WAU Commodore) and Zane Morse (Mustang) in tenth overall, and just 0.38 seconds off pole.

Commodore drivers Cameron Crick and Aaron Seton were the next two just in front of McLeod who was just over half a second off Best in his Super 3 Nissan Altima and 14th overall.

Super 3 points front runner Jobe Stewart (Commodore VF) was second fastest in Super 3 and 17th. He had fastest sectors on used rubber but didn’t continue the lap, and then could not match the effort on greens. He was over three tenths of a second away from McLeod and ahead of Mason Kelly (Altima) and Matt McCutcheon (VF) in 19th and 20th overall.

Jett Johnson in the third of the Altimas was fourth of the Super 3s ahead of the Holdens of Ryan Gilroy, Chris Smerdon and Jason Gomersall.

The 40 minute race is scheduled for 2:15 pm local time (4:15 pm AEST) with race two following a similar for format on Sunday.