Audi drivers take two poles in GT World Challenge

Audi R8 LMS Evo 2s were quickest in both qualifying sessions that set the grid for the two one-hour races on Saturday and Sunday at Wanneroo Raceway.

Jamec Racing’s Geoff Emery scored pole for the first and German Maximillian Hofer topped the times for the second race.

The AM drivers had first use of the track in quite cool conditions where they would set the grid for the first of the hour races.

At first it was Brad Schumacher (Audi R8) who set the first competitive time. He was trumped by Liam Talbot (Audi) before Emery went quicker. Talbot again went to the top before Emery put down a 53.8604s run, ensuring he and German Chris Mies would start on pole.

Talbot finished the session in second and will have Hofer to jump into the car later while Schumacher who is driving on his own, will start third.

Behind the three Audis, the best of the rest was Yasser Shahin (Porsche 911 GT3R) with Garnett Patterson to climb aboard later.

In the second part of qualifying for the Pros, Hofer went under the qualifying record with a 53.1593 sub-qualifying record run, to edge out Triple Eight’s Jamie Whincup (Mercedes AMG GT3) while his co-driver Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim starts the first race out of position five.

His esteem brother Prince Jeffri Ibrahim in the second Triple Eight Mercedes starts alongside, before Richie Stanaway starts the second race out of sixth behind Jordan Love (Mercedes with Tony Bates), Mies, and Jayden Ojeda (Mercedes) with co-pilot Ross Poulakis seventh in the first part of the session.

Matt Stoupas (Audi) was eight in his outing, and his partner Paul Stokell was tenth. On is own Mark Kokkinos (Audi) went eighth and 13th, and Justin McMillan and Glen Wood were 12th and ninth respectively in their Mercedes.