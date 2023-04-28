What-to-watch-on-Stan-Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend, highlighted by Round 4 of the 2023 IndyCar Series, Round 3 of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship and the opening round of the 2023 TCR World Tour.

The fourth round of the 2023 IndyCar Series takes the open-wheel category to Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, a stronghold for Team Penske which has collected six victories at the 2.38mi (3.83km) circuit.

Heading into the round, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson leads the standings, off the back of his victory in the season-opener at St. Petersburg and third-place finish last time out at Long Beach.

Ericsson is trailed by McLaren driver Pato O’Ward who commenced his season with back-to-back second-place results, before finishing a lap down in 17th at Long Beach.

A string of top 10 results has Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou third in the standings, ahead of Race 2 winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske.

The Trans-Tasman contingent is headed by six-time IndyCar Series winner Scott Dixon in sixth place, with 2022 IndyCar title winner Will Power ninth, three-time IndyCar Series race winner Scott McLaughlin 10th, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong in 17th.

Round 4 of the 2023 IndyCar Series season will commence with Practice at Barber Motorsport Park, which will be broadcast live on Stan Sport from 02:00 AEST on Sunday, April 30.

Watch Round 3 of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship on Stan Sport

Round 3 of the 2023 World Endurance Championship sees the endurance racing competition head to Belgium for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

The upcoming Belgian endurance race is the second outing for WEC in April, following the 6 Hours of Portimao in Portugal, which saw Toyota’s Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa take a commanding victory at the Algarve International Circuit, sealing back-to-back victories for the Japanese marque in the process.

Hartley, Buemi and Hirakawa currently lead the points standings heading into Belgium, ahead of Ferrari – AF Corse drivers Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen in the #50 Ferrari 499P, with the second Toyota Gazoo Racing entry of Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway third.

There could be more success on the horizon for the current Hypercar World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship points leaders, with Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps having proven to be a happy hunting ground for Toyota, which has remained unbeaten in the six-hour race at the venue since 2017.

It is set to be a highly-anticipated contest, with both the Porsche and Ferrari Hypercars having tested at the venue in the lead-up to the event.

The third round of the 2023 World Endurance Championship will commence with Free Practice at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday, April 28, which will be broadcast live on Stan Sport from 18:50 AEST.

In addition to IndyCar and WEC, Stan Sport will also showcase Round 3 of the Australian Superbike Championship at Queensland Raceway, Round 5 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Portugal, as well as the 2023 season-opener for the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Hungary.

Round 1 of the TCR World Tour commencing in Portimao, which will see Australian Ben Bargwanna make his international debut behind the wheel of Team Clairet Sport Peugeot 308 TCR will commence with Qualifying on Saturday, April 29, which will be broadcast live on Stan Sport from 18:50 AEST, followed by Race 1 at 23:05 AEST.

Round 2 will be held on Sunday with the race due to start at 20:15 AEST.

All nine rounds of the 2023 Series will be broadcasted in Australia this year.

Stan Sport will showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.



IndyCar in Alabama

Sunday, April 30 02:00 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport from 02:00 AEST 16:05 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 16:05 AEST Monday, May 1 02:00 AEST Final Practice Live on Stan Sport from 16:05 AEST 05:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEST

World Endurance Championship in Belgium

Friday, April 28 18:50 AEST Free Practice Live on Stan Sport from 18:50 AEST Saturday, April 29 00:50 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 00:50 AEST 20:15 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 20:15 AEST

TCR World Tour in Portugal

Saturday, April 29 18:50 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 18:50 AEST 23:05 AEST Race 1 Live on Stan Sport from 23:05 AEST Sunday, April 30 20:15 AEST Race 2 Live on Stan Sport from 20:15 AEST

Australian Superbike Championship in Queensland

Sunday, April 30 13:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 13::00 AEST

MXGP in Portugal

Sunday, April 30 22:00 AEST Race Day Part 1 Live on Stan Sport from 22:00 AEST Monday, May 1 01:00 AEST Race Day Part 2 Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEST

World RX in Hungary