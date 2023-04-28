VIDEO: WAU prepare at Optus Stadium for Perth SuperSprint challenge

Walkinshaw Andretti United drivers Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat undertook a series of challenges at Optus Stadium ahead of the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

Mostert and Percat took part in challenges involving throwing a frisbee into a bin, a remote control car, harnesses and questions at the 61,266-seat stadium.

Percat claimed overall honours with victory in the remote control car, harness and question challenge, while Mostert managed to throw the frisbee into the bin.

It was a unique way for the drivers to prepare for Round 3 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship season at Wanneroo Raceway.

“I love going to Perth, the track is fast and physical which makes it a lot of fun to drive as well as entertaining for the fans,” Mostert said.

“The Grand Prix was a bit of an up and down one, we learnt heaps about the Mobil 1 Optus No 25. car, we have regrouped, and we are ready to go again in Perth.”

“Heading West is always awesome. It’s going to be really interesting to see how the Gen 3 car reacts to the surface,” Percat added.

“The Grand Prix was tough, but there were some really positive signs throughout the weekend which we will take into this weekend that’s for sure.”

The visit to Optus Stadium by WAU, follows a commitment from the telecommunications provider to extend its partnership with the team on a multi-year deal, with the striking teal Optus logo taking up major branding position on the side of Mostert’s #25 Ford Mustang.

Heading into the Perth SuperSprint, Walkinshaw Andretti United is fourth in the Teams’ Championship, with Mostert second in the Drivers’ championship points standings, while Percat is in 25th.

The Perth SuperSprint will consist of three 100km sprint races, marking Race 7, Race 8 and Race 9 of the 2023 Supercars season.