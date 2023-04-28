Vaughan goes back-to-back in Super2

Brad Vaughan has topped the second Super2 practice session in Perth to make it two from two for the Tickford Racing Ford Mustang driver.

For much of the second practice session for the Round 2 of this year’s series, it was a Walkinshaw Andretti United one-two at the head of the time sheets with Zach Bates and Ryan Wood in their Holden Commodore ZBs. It was only late in the sessions, with around eleven minutes to go, that the situation altered with green tyres bolted on.

Vaughan’s effort of 55.566 seconds was around 1.2 seconds off the practice/qualifying best. The New Zealand former Porsche pilot Wood finished second with Brad Jones Racing’s Lachlan Dalton (Commodore) third ahead of Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen (Commodore) and Gomersall Racing’s Aaron Seton (Commodore).

Mustangs filled the next two spots with S2 points leader Zak Best (Anderson Motorsport) and Aaron Love (CoolDrive) in front of Cameron Crick (EM Commodore) and Matt Chahda in the family operated Commodore and celebrating his half century of rounds.

In tenth place was Morse (Mustang) while Bates ended his session on his early time and eleventh in front of Jay Hanson, Callum Murray and Jack Perkins, each in ZBs. All the Super 2 runners were quicker in the second session that earlier.

Again, it was Cameron McLeod who headed the Super 3 contingent in his Nissan Altima. He was only 0.78 seconds off the best of the Super 2s, and had under three tenths of a second in hand on Super 3 rival Mason Kelly (Altima) with points frontrunner Jobe Stewart (Commodore VF) third.

Jeff Johnson (Altima) was fourth quickest in front of the Commodores driven by Matt McCutcheon, Ryan Gilroy, Jason Gomersall and Chris Smerdon. Only the latter two could not improve on their morning efforts.

Qualifying for race one will be over 20 minutes at 10:25 local time/12:25 tomorrow, with ten for Super 3 and Super 2 respectively, ahead of first 40 minute race at 14:15 AWST/16:15 AEST.