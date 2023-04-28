Tickford’s Vaughan tops Super2 Practice in Perth

Tickford Racing’s Brad Vaughan has set the fastest time for the opening Dunlop Super2 practice session at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

The first of two 40-minute practice sessions for the Dunlop 2/3 Championships, the 2022 Super3 Series winner’s best lap of 55.9109 seconds edged out Ryan Wood’s fastest time by a meagre 0.03 seconds, the Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB driver having been the pacesetter in the first half of the session.

Third fastest was points leader Anderson Motorsport’s Zak Best (Mustang) ahead of CoolDrive’s Aaron Love (Mustang) before a brace of Commodores with Zach Bates in front of race one, round one winner, Eggleston Motorsport’s Cooper Murray, his teammate Kai Allen, and Image Racing’s Jay Hanson.

In ninth position was Aaron Seton ahead of ahead of Lachlan Dalton, Cameron Crick, Jack Perkins and the fastest of the Super3s in Cameron McLeod (Nissan Altima). Matt Chahda (Super2 Commodore) is celebrating his 50th round and was on track to go the session’s quickest until a hiccup at the final corner.

Second of the Super3s was Mason Kelly (Altima) while points leader after Newcastle, Jobe Stewart (Commodore VF) was third in front of Jett Johnson (Altima). Matt McCutcheon (Commodore) had only minimal laps due to the Eggleston Motorsport team having to change the power steering pump.

The session ran its distance without the need of a red flag, despite several entries having excursions through the turn six sand trap. Even the stranded Nash Morris Commodore of the track between turns four and five late in the session, only required local yellows.

There will be a second 40 minute session later at 13:25 local time/15:25 AEST which will mirror the revised format for the pair of S2/S2 races – over the time of 40 minutes rather that a lap duration.