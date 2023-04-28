Super2 title Chahda’s goal in 2023

Matt Chahda Motorsport has set itself the goal of winning the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2023.

Chahda sits fourth in the series standings ahead of Round 2 at this weekend’s Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint, which will be his 50th Super2 event.

Having debuted in 2015, he finished a career-best fourth in 2021 then sixth last year, despite missing the Bathurst round in order to concentrate on a Great Race debut for himself and the family team.

Team Manager and father Amin Chahda is aiming higher in 2023, as the 29-year-old sits 54 points off the top of the table after finishes of seventh and third in Newcastle, although he was on the back foot early on with a prang in practice.

“Probably Saturday [Race 1 in Newcastle] hurt us a fair bit – we probably should be second or third – but anyway, it’s all part of it,” Amin Chahda told Speedcafe.

“The crash on Friday really hurt us and we put three corners into the car, that’s how bad it was; full-on. But anyway, he’s been told not to muck around this year.

“We want to win the championship. If we don’t come away with a podium from Perth, I’ll be very disappointed.”

With Super2 now the domain of Gen2 race cars, in conjunction with the introduction of Gen3 in the top tier, MCM necessarily had to obtain new machinery to replace the ex-Dick Johnson Racing FGX Falcon which it had been running.

That has come in the form of a ZB Commodore from fellow Albury team Brad Jones Racing, with the Chahdas now working on changes to make the new wheels more compatible with Matt’s style.

“We got on top of it pretty quick; we just made some more upgrades to it that we wanted to do for Perth and there’s more coming for Townsville as well,” said Amin.

“It’s just different to the way they had it,” he added.

“Obviously every driver’s different; they like different things. We got it comfortable for him, he likes it; now we just work on the set-up of it.

“Power-wise and stuff, he said it’s really good. It’s just a matter of making it all work now.”

Practice 1 for Round 2 of Super2 starts tomorrow at 10:35 local time/12:35 AEST.