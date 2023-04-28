> News > eSports

Speedcafe eSeries Championship field set for Round 3

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th April, 2023 - 5:20pm

Speedcafe-eSeries-Championship-Round-3-field

Over 40 cars will take part in the the third round of the Speedcafe eSeries Championship

A strong field has been announced for Round 3 of the Speedcafe eSeries Championship at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

A 45-car field is expected to take to the virtual Victorian circuit for the third round of the online racing competition on Friday, April 28, with the grid including the top ten point scorers for the season to date including Race 1 and Race 2 winner Damon Woods.

The fastest of the 41 drivers that took part in pre-qualifying was Craig Edwards, who set a 1:26.065s to top the timesheets, ahead of Wayne G Hewitt (1:26.210s) and Ross Rizzo (1:26.247s).

The competitiveness of the category has increased following the introduction of prizes for the three place-getters courtesy of Supercheap Auto, with the round winner receiving a $250 voucher for first place, the runner-up to receive a $100 voucher for second place, while the third-place finisher will receive a $50 voucher.

Category Manager Shane Evans said interest in the online racing competition continues to increase following a strong start to the season.

“It has been a great start to the season, Damon Woods is going great guns and putting up a strong challenge for the other competitors in the field,” Evans said.

“We have seen some strong times in pre-qualifying at Phillip Island, there are a lot of times within a couple of tenths and it’s one of those tracks that everybody goes to and does a lot of practice laps at, so it is expected that qualifying and the race is going to be pretty competitive.

“As for the category itself, we are starting to build momentum with pre-qualifying regularly attracting strong attendance, while we have over 170 registered drivers for the competition.”

The third round of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will commence this evening with a 45-minute practice session, with the times from that session to determine the three qualifying groups.

The three qualifying groups will each take part in a 10-minute session that will set the grid for the race.

The 45-minute race around Phillip Island will feature a compulsory pit stop for fuel.

The broadcast for Round 3 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship commences at 20:00 AEST live on Speedcafe.com, with the main race expected to take place at approximately 20:45 AEST.

Register here for the Speedcafe eSeries Championship to get involved in the high-speed GT3 category.

Speedcafe eSeries Championship Round 3 Qualifiers 

Top Ten Damon Woods
Top Ten Mathew Dench
Top Ten Luke Mitchinson
Top Ten Tao C.K. Soerono
Top Ten Lachlan Caple
Top Ten Sebastian Flock
Top Ten Kenny Conomos
Top Ten Riley Bilson
Top Ten Andrew Gilliam
Top Ten Simon J Nicholson
1 Craig Edwards 01:26.065
2 Wayne G Hewitt 01:26.210
3 Ross Rizzo 01:26.247
4 Jarryd Knight 01:26.421
5 Christopher Ireland 01:26.533
6 Andre F. Yousiff 01:26.533
7 Adam Willison 01:26.653
8 Zach Rattray-White 01:26.695
9 Jason Bence 01:26.704
10 Luke A Brown 01:26.732
11 Jackson Austin2 01:26.779
12 Jesse Butler 01:26.802
13 Dylan O’Shea 01:26.822
14 Ben Faulkner4 01:26.839
15 Rob Carmichael 01:26.856
16 Marlon J McMullen 01:26.875
17 Trent Laves 01:26.890
18 Matt Bayley 01:26.895
19 Brodie Shepherd 01:26.904
20 Mitchell McLeod 01:26.904
21 Seth I Brown 01:26.978
22 Simon Mezzomo 01:26.979
23 Leigh Williamson 01:27.035
24 Russ Green2 01:27.041
25 Tyson Hanmer 01:27.047
26 Steven Bartholomew 01:27.056
27 Sebastian Varndell 01:27.056
28 Chiu Kang 01:27.096
29 Robbie Bradbury 01:27.183
30 Chris Pellatt 01:27.203
31 Alistair Bailes 01:27.222
32 Cameron Edwards2 01:27.368
33 Amar Sharma 01:27.484
34 Fitzroy Beaumont 01:27.537
35 Aaron Obersteller2 01:27.554
36 Ben Miles 01:27.621
37 Luke Di Berardino 01:27.658
38 Jamie McKnight 01:27.808
39 Atsushi Osafune 01:28.006
40 Tom Brown2 01:29.897
41 Mark Cochran 01:29.949

 

