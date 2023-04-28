> News > Formula 1

Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th April, 2023 - 8:34pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1:42.315
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 20 1:42.352 00.037
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 21 1:42.454 00.139
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1:42.899 00.584
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 22 1:43.125 00.810
6 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:43.414 01.099
7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 23 1:43.455 01.140
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 19 1:43.560 01.245
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 24 1:43.628 01.313
10 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:43.748 01.433
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1:43.798 01.483
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 23 1:43.980 01.665
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 22 1:44.010 01.695
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:44.137 01.822
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 20 1:44.323 02.008
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 16 1:44.900 02.585
17 63 George Russell Mercedes 19 1:45.082 02.767
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 8 1:45.955 03.640
19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 7 1:46.321 04.006
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 8 1:47.498 05.183

