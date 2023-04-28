Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 28th April, 2023 - 8:34pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1:42.315
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|20
|1:42.352
|00.037
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|21
|1:42.454
|00.139
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|22
|1:42.899
|00.584
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|22
|1:43.125
|00.810
|6
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:43.414
|01.099
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:43.455
|01.140
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|19
|1:43.560
|01.245
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|24
|1:43.628
|01.313
|10
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:43.748
|01.433
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20
|1:43.798
|01.483
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|23
|1:43.980
|01.665
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|22
|1:44.010
|01.695
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:44.137
|01.822
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|20
|1:44.323
|02.008
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|16
|1:44.900
|02.585
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|19
|1:45.082
|02.767
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|8
|1:45.955
|03.640
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|7
|1:46.321
|04.006
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|8
|1:47.498
|05.183
