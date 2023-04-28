> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Perth Supercars Practice

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th April, 2023 - 6:37pm

Full results from the single 90-minute Supercars Practice session at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.

Read the session report here.

Pos Car Driver Best lap Gap to lead
1 26 D. Reynolds 0:54.5285
2 3 T. Hazelwood 0:54.5633 0.0348
3 99 B. Kostecki 0:54.6786 0.1501
4 11 A. De Pasquale 0:54.6915 0.163
5 600 M. Winterbottom 0:54.7353 0.2068
6 31 J. Golding 0:54.7474 0.2189
7 8 A. Heimgartner 0:54.7540 0.2255
8 25 C. Mostert 0:54.7582 0.2297
9 19 M. Payne 0:54.7761 0.2476
10 5 J. Courtney 0:54.7774 0.2489
11 88 B. Feeney 0:54.8041 0.2756
12 34 J. Le Brocq 0:54.8511 0.3226
13 17 W. Davison 0:54.8773 0.3488
14 97 S. van Gisbergen 0:54.8893 0.3608
15 20 S. Pye 0:54.8921 0.3636
16 9 W. Brown 0:54.8987 0.3702
17 23 T. Slade 0:54.9126 0.3841
18 14 B. Fullwood 0:54.9149 0.3864
19 55 T. Randle 0:54.9338 0.4053
20 35 C. Hill 0:54.9454 0.4169
21 56 D. Fraser 0:54.9589 0.4304
22 6 C. Waters 0:54.9669 0.4384
23 2 N. Percat 0:55.0546 0.5261
24 96 M. Jones 0:55.1555 0.627
25 4 J. Smith 0:55.3353 0.8068

 

