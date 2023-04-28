Results: 2023 Perth Supercars Practice
Friday 28th April, 2023 - 6:37pm
Full results from the single 90-minute Supercars Practice session at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.
|Pos Car
|Driver
|Best lap
|Gap to lead
|1 26
|D. Reynolds
|0:54.5285
|2 3
|T. Hazelwood
|0:54.5633
|0.0348
|3 99
|B. Kostecki
|0:54.6786
|0.1501
|4 11
|A. De Pasquale
|0:54.6915
|0.163
|5 600
|M. Winterbottom
|0:54.7353
|0.2068
|6 31
|J. Golding
|0:54.7474
|0.2189
|7 8
|A. Heimgartner
|0:54.7540
|0.2255
|8 25
|C. Mostert
|0:54.7582
|0.2297
|9 19
|M. Payne
|0:54.7761
|0.2476
|10 5
|J. Courtney
|0:54.7774
|0.2489
|11 88
|B. Feeney
|0:54.8041
|0.2756
|12 34
|J. Le Brocq
|0:54.8511
|0.3226
|13 17
|W. Davison
|0:54.8773
|0.3488
|14 97
|S. van Gisbergen
|0:54.8893
|0.3608
|15 20
|S. Pye
|0:54.8921
|0.3636
|16 9
|W. Brown
|0:54.8987
|0.3702
|17 23
|T. Slade
|0:54.9126
|0.3841
|18 14
|B. Fullwood
|0:54.9149
|0.3864
|19 55
|T. Randle
|0:54.9338
|0.4053
|20 35
|C. Hill
|0:54.9454
|0.4169
|21 56
|D. Fraser
|0:54.9589
|0.4304
|22 6
|C. Waters
|0:54.9669
|0.4384
|23 2
|N. Percat
|0:55.0546
|0.5261
|24 96
|M. Jones
|0:55.1555
|0.627
|25 4
|J. Smith
|0:55.3353
|0.8068
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]