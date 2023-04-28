Original Allan Moffat race suit one of many up for sale

One of Allan Moffat’s last ever competition race suits is being offered as part of a high-end motorsport memorabilia collection through Lloyds Auctions.

The Canadian-born Australian touring car ace was part of a remarkable presentation at the Gold Coast 600’s Pirtek Legends event in 2010.

It was the first time that the famous 1977 Bathurst one-two Falcons of Moffat and teammate Colin Bond had been on track since that most famous of all Bathurst finishes.

Triple Eight Race Engineering became the first team to achieve the same feat since at Bathurst in 2010.

This beautifully-framed original piece (1060mm x 850mm) features Moffat’s autographed suit, a shot of Moffat’s car from the Gold Coast event and a ‘team’ shot of all the legends that competed that weekend.

The ‘team’ included Moffat, Bob Morris, Kevin Bartlett, Charlie O’Brien, Dick Johnson, Jim Richards, Tony Longhurst, Colin Bond, Glenn Seton, John French and Bo Seton.

There is also a similar framed and signed piece on offer from two-time Australian touring car champion Glenn Seton.

While the Moffat and Seton suits have been framed, many other suits from the Pirtek Legends events are also up for grabs including Dick Johnson (2010), Jim Richards (2009, 2010), Kevin Bartlett (2009, 2010), Colin Bond (2009, 2010), Bob Morris (2009, 2010), John French (2009, 2010), Charlie O’Brien (2010) and Tony Longhurst (2010).

Speedcafe founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray has put up an extensive part of his private memorabilia collection for sale with the Lloyds Auctions event closing at noon on Sunday April 30.

A minimum of 10 percent of all proceeds from the auction will be donated to Motor Racing Ministries, an organisation close to Murray’s heart and the nominated charity of Speedcafe.com for many years.

Many of the pieces have been personally autographed by the original driver/rider and can be bid on here.

Murray pulled together the Pirtek Legends concept through his BAM Media PR agency after the last-minute no-show of the A1GP cars at the 2009 Gold Coast event.

“The Pirtek Legends at the Gold Coast 600 in 2009 and 2010 was a pretty special event,” said Murray.

“It was all put together at the last minute and played a major role in saving the event.

“To have the 1977 one-two Bathurst cars together in 2010 and to have ‘Moff’ and ‘Bondy’ driving them was a massive achievement.

“The cooperation from all the legends and the Bowden family who provided the majority of the cars was fantastic and something we all still talk about today.

“The [Allan] Moffat and [Glenn] Seton suits have been beautifully framed with signatures and images from that event and would make a great addition to any collection.”

There are also several Pirtek Legends polo shirts, signed by Dick Johnson and a canvas print personally signed by all 2010 participants.

There is also a massive one-off print of the two Moffat 1977 Falcons and the 2010 one-two Vodafone Falcons – signed by Moffat, Bond, Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes.

The collection also has several other original suits including two famous Geoff Brabham IndyCar and IMSA suits, anIndyCar suit from the late Scott Brayton a Team Australia Champ Car suit of Alex Tagliani and a rare crew suit from the one-off Pirtek Team Murray campaign at the 100th running off the Indy 500 in 2016.

There is also a series of framed and unframed promotional suits from Gold Coast IndyCar events – signed by some of the biggest names ever in the history of that event.