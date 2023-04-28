Mies heads Stanaway in GT

German ace Chris Mies has set the pace after two 40-minute practice sessions for Round 2 of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS at Wanneroo Raceway.

Mies set a session one best of 53.7773 seconds in the #75 Jamec Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 he shares with Geoff Emery, before putting down a faster 53.6595 second time in the second session.

Next in a near end of the day’s proceedings for the GTs, Richie Stanaway took the Prince Jefri Ibrahim shared Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG GT3 overall second, 0.1212 seconds off Mies.

Liam Talbot and German Maximillian Hofer (Audi) finished the day third fastest ahead of Jamie Whincup and Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim (Mercedes). Glen Wood had the fastest time in the early part of the second outing, in Justin McMillan’s Mercedes and finished fifth overall.

Then followed Yasser Shahin and Garnett Patterson (Porsche 911 GT3R) with Jayden Ojeda and Ross Poulakis (Mercedes) sixth in front of the Mercedes equipped pairings of Jordan Love/Tony Bates, and Garth Walden and Michael Sheargold.

The latter headed the GTA class where Brad Schumacher (Audi) had to sit out the first ten minutes of session two, penalised for leaving pitlane after the first session end. Next were Matt Stoupas and Paul Stokell (Audi) ahead of Mike Bailey and Brett Hobson (Mercedes) and the lone entries of Michael Kokkinos (Audi) and Renee Gracie (Audi).

The only GT4 car in the field, Mark Griffith’s Mercedes, missed the first session with a brake calliper that needed to be repaired.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS will qualify early tomorrow for the second round in one session, split into two ten minute periods for each driver, in readiness for two one-hour races, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.