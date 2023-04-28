Verstappen questions F1 ‘good life’ to leave future again in doubt

Max Verstappen has again raised doubts as to whether he will continue in F1 beyond the expiry of his current contract with Red Bull.

There is naturally time on Verstappen’s side to ponder which path to take as his deal with the team runs through to the end of the 2028 season.

But ahead of a weekend that again has an altered format which now incorporates two qualifying sessions and two races, with six such events this year compared to three previously, the traditionalist that is Verstappen was again left to ponder a life beyond F1 going into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“I always said that even if there won’t be any more sprint races, if we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself: is it worth it?” remarked Verstappen.

“I do like racing. I do like winning. I know that, of course, there is the salary and everything, you have a good life. But is it actually a good life?

“I think sometimes you get to a point in your career where maybe you want to do other stuff.

“I know I have a contract until the end of ’28 and then we’ll review again, but I do feel that if it’s getting at one point too much, then it’s time for a change.”

Verstappen maintains that at present he is fully motivated and loves what he does, but he added: “For sure, there will be a point where you want to maybe do other stuff as well.

“And sometimes, this sounds very weird for people from the outside, because they’re like ‘You’re in Formula 1, you’re winning’.

“And probably I would have said the same when I was in their position, but once you’re in it, it’s not always how it looks like or how people think your life is.

“I mean, yes, it’s great, it’s amazing and I can do a lot of things. I’m very independent. But there is always a limit to certain things.”

Indy 500? Forget it – Verstappen

Verstappen highlighted Fernando Alonso’s achievements away from F1 in twice winning Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship.

The 25-year-old has conceded that endurance racing is a possibility, as well as owning his own team.

“I think every person is a bit different,” said Verstappen. “It also depends on what you want out of your life, right?

“Some people just love racing (in F1) and that’s the only thing they know and the only thing they want to do.

“I am probably a bit more in the middle. I mean, I do love racing, but I also want to do other kinds of racing. And then you can’t combine the two or set up other kinds of stuff.”

IndyCar, though, is firmly off the agenda.

“I like watching IndyCar,” said Verstappen. “I think there are a lot of great drivers in there and also people I raced against, so I have a good connection with them, and I like seeing them do well.

“But me driving the Indy 500? Absolutely not. I might go there and watch but not race.”