Aussie Racing Cars join Superbikes

Porsche Sprint Challenge driver Lachlan Bloxsom and former champion James Ward will run Aussie Racing Cars when the second round of the series joins the Australian Superbike Championship at Queensland Raceway this weekend.

Bloxsom finished sixth at the opening round of the Porsche series and is a new addition as he follows his father Jonathon into the category. Meanwhile Ward returns to race for the first time in a decade. He was a consistent series frontrunner during the 2000s, won the title in 2004, and finished third for the following three seasons.

Ward has been around the series in recent times in an assistant capacity to teams with pre-event preparation and on-site support. Having not raced for so long, he had to re-apply for his racing licence and update his driving equipment.

After supporting the Supercars on the streets of Newcastle, the Battery World Aussie Racing Car Super Series heads to the Queensland circuit for the first of two occasions that it will share the bill with the Australian Superbike Championship.

The 33-car entry will be headed by points leader Joel Heinrich, who started his title chase in perfect style with four race wins and looked unbeatable. With the unique points scoring system, he holds a one-point advantage over second for the round, Josh Anderson, with another point to Reece Chapman, all in Mustang-bodied pocket rockets.

Behind fourth-placed Craig Woods who will be on the other side of the country in SuperUtes, is Cody Brewczynski whose badly damaged Mustang underwent a remarkable repair between races in order make the following races.

Anthony Di Mauro leads the Camaro contingent in sixth place on the points, ahead of Kody Garland (Mustang), Scott Dornan (Camaro) and Nathan Williams (Mustang) who leads Rookie Cup. Meanwhile Master’s Cup is led by Kent Quinn over Troy Jones and Brett Osborn, and Jeff Watters is top of Gold Cup.

At QR this weekend the Aussie Racing Cars will practice and qualify this Friday, and then contest four 12 lap races, two on Saturday and two on Sunday.