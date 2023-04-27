Smollen set for GT4 Challenge

Shane Smollen will compete in the full 2023 Monochrome GT4 Australia season, which kicks off at the Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series at Phillip Island on May 12-14.

The Byron Bay-based racer will swap from production car competition in a Class X BMW F92 M4 to a Porsche Cayman 718 in the new GT4 series.

“I was keen for the opportunity to return to the Porsche brand, which I raced through eight seasons in Australian GT and Carrera Cup,” he said.

In 2021 Smollen scored outright victory in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour alongside Supercar star Shane van Gisbergen and Rob Rubis.

The GT4s will run alongside the Mobil 1 APC ahead of moving to standalone status in 2024.

Smollen’s Central Element Porsche Cayman 718 is one of seven GT4s entered as part of a 28-strong grid. “There are a few factors in making the switch,” he explained. “It is also a bit of a natural evolution, with APC expanding to include these cars ahead of the standalone series next year.

“I like the production car format, but I am also excited to return next year to a slick tyre with a dedicated wet tyre. I also like the combination of the longer races and the sprint races and have the choice in all events to race solo or alongside a co-driver.

“The cars have a ready resale market, which is always helpful. And it is just a great opportunity to get back into a factory-built Porsche race car without the level of commitment involved in going back to Carrera Cup.

“I have always enjoyed same make racing too, and while this is not exactly that, with the Balance of Performance [BOP] it really does allow an opportunity for drivers to race on an even and controlled basis. Really there is a whole bunch of reasons, but mostly, it is a new challenge, he added.

Smollen will bring an experienced crew with him as part of his campaign.

“Aaron Reed, who built and successfully ran our BMW M4, will head up our team and also returning will be Porsche expert and the principal of Autohaus Hamilton, Grant Geelan, who supported me through multiple Cup Car campaigns up to 2014.”