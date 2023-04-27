> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Perth SuperSprint

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 27th April, 2023 - 6:10pm

< Back

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2023 Perth SuperSprint.

Friday 28th April

Start Category Session Duration
8:40 WA Historic Touring Cars Practice 20 mins
9:10 GTWC Australia Practice 1 40 mins
10:00 V8 SuperUtes Practice 20 mins
10:35 Dunlop Series Practice 1 40 mins
11:30 WA Historic Touring Cars Qualifying 20 mins
12:00 GTWC Australia Practice 2 40 mins
12:50 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying 20 mins
13:25 Dunlop Series Practice 2 40 mins
14:25 Repco Supercars Championship Practice 90 mins
16:35 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 1 8 laps

Saturday 29th April

Start Category Session Duration
8:50 GTWC Australia Qualifying 20 mins
9:25 V8 SuperUtes Race 1 15 laps
9:55 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 2 8 laps
10:25 Dunlop Series Qualifying – Race 1 20 mins
11:10 Repco Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 7 45 mins
12:25 GTWC Australia Race 1 1 lap after 13:23
13:35 V8 SuperUtes Race 2 18 laps
14:15 Dunlop Series Race 1 1 lap after 14:53
15:45 Repco Supercars Championship Race 7 42 laps
17:05 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 3 8 laps

Sunday 30th April

Start Category Session Duration
7:55 V8 SuperUtes Race 3 15 laps
8:30 Dunlop Series Qualifying – Race 2 20 mins
9:15 Repco Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 8 15 mins
9:40 Repco Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 9 15 mins
10:15 GTWC Australia Race 2 1 lap after 11:13
11:45 Repco Supercars Championship Race 8 42 laps
13:10 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 4 10 laps
13:40 V8 SuperUtes Race 4 15 laps
14:15 Dunlop Series Race 2 1 lap after 14:53
15:45 Repco Supercars Championship Race 9 42 laps

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]