> Features > Event Guides
R&J Batteries Event Guide: Perth SuperSprint
Thursday 27th April, 2023 - 6:10pm
Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2023 Perth SuperSprint.
Friday 28th April
|Start
|Category
|Session
|Duration
|8:40
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Practice
|20 mins
|9:10
|GTWC Australia
|Practice 1
|40 mins
|10:00
|V8 SuperUtes
|Practice
|20 mins
|10:35
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 1
|40 mins
|11:30
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|12:00
|GTWC Australia
|Practice 2
|40 mins
|12:50
|V8 SuperUtes
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|13:25
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 2
|40 mins
|14:25
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Practice
|90 mins
|16:35
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 1
|8 laps
Saturday 29th April
|Start
|Category
|Session
|Duration
|8:50
|GTWC Australia
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|9:25
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 1
|15 laps
|9:55
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 2
|8 laps
|10:25
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying – Race 1
|20 mins
|11:10
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Qualifying – Race 7
|45 mins
|12:25
|GTWC Australia
|Race 1
|1 lap after 13:23
|13:35
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 2
|18 laps
|14:15
|Dunlop Series
|Race 1
|1 lap after 14:53
|15:45
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Race 7
|42 laps
|17:05
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 3
|8 laps
Sunday 30th April
|Start
|Category
|Session
|Duration
|7:55
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 3
|15 laps
|8:30
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying – Race 2
|20 mins
|9:15
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Qualifying – Race 8
|15 mins
|9:40
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Qualifying – Race 9
|15 mins
|10:15
|GTWC Australia
|Race 2
|1 lap after 11:13
|11:45
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Race 8
|42 laps
|13:10
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 4
|10 laps
|13:40
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 4
|15 laps
|14:15
|Dunlop Series
|Race 2
|1 lap after 14:53
|15:45
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Race 9
|42 laps
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]