PHOTOS: Supercars set up in Perth

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 27th April, 2023 - 7:30pm

The Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint is Round 3 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship and sees on-track activity at Carco.com.au Raceway start tomorrow.

It will be the first weekend that the Ford Ranger Raptor will be the lead Supercars Safety Car – as Round 1 of the SuperUtes takes place – and also sees the return of former Supercars racer Renee Gracie to competition as she runs an Audi R8 GT3 in GT World Challenge Australia.

Gracie will battle the likes of Richie Stanaway, who steps into the #888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Prince Jefri Ibrahim in place of Broc Feeney, whose focus will be on backing up his win from pole at Albert Park earlier this month.

Mark Winterbottom will celebrate his 600th championship start – running that number in tribute to the milestone – while Scott Pye and Macauley Jones sport new liveries on their respective Chevrolet Camaros.

Take a look at some images from the Thursday bump-in for teams upon arrival in the Perth pit lane.

Supercars first Practice takes place Friday April 28 1425 local time/1625 AEST.

Download the R&J Batteries Event Guide here.

RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_25A0368
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_25A0378
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8045
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A7903
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8309
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A7927
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8022
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8259
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A7951
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8170
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8104
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8140
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8152
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8193
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8320
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8348
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8369
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8376
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8382
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8487
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_05A8504
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_25A0430
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_25A0349
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_25A0329
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_25A0353
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_25A0367
RGP-2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth SS-_25A0371

