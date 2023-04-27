Norris expects ‘pretty similar’ Sprint qualifying

McLaren driver Lando Norris does not expect many differences between qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the F1 Sprint.

An all-new format has been introduced this weekend that will see a standalone qualifying session for the F1 Sprint and Sunday’s grand prix.

The first session, held on Friday afternoon, sets the starting order for the grand prix, with another session on Saturday locking in the starting order for the Sprint.

The outcome of the Sprint no longer influences the grand prix proper (penalties excluding) while four of the weekend’s five sessions are now competitive.

“I’m expecting some little changes here and there, but the majority will be pretty similar,” Norris opined of the separate qualifying session.

Points in the F1 Sprint are paid down to eighth place.

However, with the leading four teams typically clear of the pack, there are few opportunities for those in the midfield to score points.

Even still, with the outcome of the Sprint not influencing Sunday’s race, Norris expects drivers to be more aggressive, within reason.

“I would expect so,” he said when asked about the prospect of more aggressive racing.

“There still a budget cap so you don’t want to damage the car in any way, you don’t want to do anything silly.

“Especially for us, when we’re wanting to improve the car as much as possible, the least amount of damage that we can cause the better.

“But I’m excited,” he added.

“I think it’s a better format. I prefer it [by] a long way compared to what we had before.

“I like the fact you have to qualify twice. I love the format of practice, qualifying on Friday, so the pressure is definitely higher.”

The sole 60-minute practice session begins in Azerbaijan at 13:30 local time on Friday (19:30 AEST) with qualifying at 17:00 (23:00 AEST).