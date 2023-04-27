How to watch: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Thursday 27th April, 2023 - 11:18am
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.
How to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Friday, April 28
Practice 1, 19:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 22:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 23:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 29
Sprint Shootout, 19:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 30
Pit Lane Post-Sprint, 00:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pre-race, 19:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 20:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-race, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.
What to watch for
After three weeks off, Formula 1 returns in Azerbaijan with a raft of teams set to introduce upgrades to their machines.
That offers the tantalising prospect of a change in the established pecking order, even if the prospect of someone upsetting Red Bull’s domination seems a fanciful prospect.
Instead, it’s likely the midfield will be shuffled around once more.
The challenge will be understanding how much of that is car and upgrade-specific versus which team is simply better suited to the unique Baku circuit.
A new challenge also awaits teams this weekend with an all-new format set to be introduced.
Voted through unanimously at the F1 Commission on Tuesday it will see just 60 minutes of practice before Qualifying on Friday afternoon.
That session will determine the grid for Sunday’s race, with Saturday’s running exclusively reserved for the F1 Sprint.
A new qualifying session has been slotted in to replace Free Practice 2, following a similar but trimmed-down format to a standard qualifying session in what will be known as the Sprint Shootout.
The Sprint follows later in the day, the order for which no longer impacts Sunday’s grand prix.
Tyre compounds
Tyre supplier Pirelli has brought with it the three softest tyres in its range this weekend.
The white-walled Hard compound tyre is the C3, with the Medium the C4 and Soft rubber the C5.
New rules have been introduced around the use of tyres too, with compounds mandated during the Sprint Shootout.
There, teams will have to run a new set of mediums in the first two segments of the three-part session before a new Soft at the end.
Weather forecast
For the most part, expect cloudy and cool conditions in Baku for the event with a low chance of rain.
That peaks on Saturday morning with a predicted 14 percent chance of rain overnight and into the morning.
However, it drops to a single-digit percentage chance while cars are on track while temperatures will peak around the low- to mid-20s during the afternoon.
Friday is set to be the coolest with a forecast top of 22 degrees, rising to 24 on Saturday and 25 on race day.
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Formula 2 Schedule
|Friday
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|17:05 – 17:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|21:00 – 21:30
|Saturday
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|21:00 – 21:50
|Sunday
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (29 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|17:25 – 18:30
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]