Haas pair in favour of revised F1 Sprint format

Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are in favour of changes made to the F1 Sprint format.

Starting in Azerbaijan this weekend, drivers and teams will face just an hour of practice before Qualifying, which determines the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

On Saturday, an abridged Qualifying session will set the grid for the F1 Sprint, a session termed the Sprint Shootout.

“I think it’s good that we get two qualifying sessions because it means that you can go for it a little more in the Sprint,” said Magnussen.

“There’s not the extra penalty of having to start at the back for the race on Sunday if you don’t finish, even though of course you want to.

“There’s a little more reward in the risk versus reward ratio for taking risks and that’s good for the show, good for us drivers and it’s more fun.”

Having only made cameo appearances in recent years, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will mark Hulkenberg’s first in a Sprint.

“It’s the first Sprint for me and obviously from a spectator’s point of view it’s very interesting,” he said.

“For me also it’s much less practice, only one hour, and straight into a meaningful session – it reminds me of my junior days – and I used to like that.

“I go into it with an open mind just accepting the challenge, which is less preparation time, and you need to hit the sweet spot earlier.”

Haas heads into this weekend seventh in the points, having scored in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Track action in Baku begins on Friday at 13:30 local time (19:30 AEST) with opening practice, with Qualifying at 17:00 (23:00 AEST).