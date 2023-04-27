Grandstand sell-out for Azerbaijan GP

Organisers of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have confirmed grandstand seats for this weekend’s event are sold out.

A total of 12 stands around the six-kilometre circuit will be at capacity for seventh running of the Baku street race.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have sold out all grandstands a week before the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix,” said Baku City Circuit’s General Director, Magsud Farzullayev

“This is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of the incredible hard work and dedication of every member of the wonderful BCC team to help make this dream a reality.

“This year we will be welcoming more fans from more countries than ever before, cementing our ambition to become a home for the whole world to come and enjoy a weekend of electrifying racing and entertainment.

“With just a few days left until we welcome the return of F1, our entire focus now is on delivering a world-class experience for all fans, stakeholders, and participants.”

High demand

The grandstand sell-out follows a record-breaking crowd for the Australian Grand Prix, which saw 444,000 fans attend over the four days.

That toppled last year’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, which held the record at 440,000.

Strong spectator interest has been seen at several events, with organisers in Singapore revealing they will add two stands for this year’s event.

However, that comes following changes to the circuit, meaning the Bay Grandstand, which saw the track wind around and under, is no longer available.

Last year’s event in Marina Bay attracted a record crowd of 302,000 spectators, the largest in the event’s history.

In Las Vegas, officials have already acknowledged that they have insufficient tickets for the demand from fans, a point they will address in time for the 2024 race.

Elsewhere, grandstand and General Admission passes have already sold out for this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix while weekend tickets to the Belgian Grand Prix have also sold out.

Analysis conducted by Speedcafe on F1 ticket prices revealed the Monaco, Spain, Canada, Britain, Hungarian, Dutch, and Italian Grands Prix have also all sold out of three-day general admission passes.