Gold livery for Macauley Jones Camaro in Perth

The Macauley Jones Camaro will sport a striking gold livery when the Supercars season resumes at this weekend’s Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

The #96 Brad Jones Racing entry, which normally carries a predominantly white livery, takes on a new look for the Wanneroo Raceway Supercars event to mark 50 consecutive months of same store sales growth for major backer Pizza Hut Australia.

Fans will get to see the gold Camaro in the flesh this afternoon at the Morely Pizza Hut store in Perth at 17:00 local time, with both Jones and team-mate Andre Heimgartner in attendance.

“Congratulations to the entire team at Pizza Hut,” said Jones.

“Being able to achieve that kind of long-going momentum is a big accomplishment. We’ve worked with the team there for a while now and they’re such dedicated and enthusiastic people, so it’s no wonder they’ve been able to achieve 50 Consecutive Months of Same Store Sales Growth.

“I’m so proud to be able to represent Pizza Hut, meeting a lot of their crew in their stores and seeing what they do and how they’re charging forward to get to the top is inspiring.

“When Pizza Hut came to us saying they wanted to do a gold Camaro, we couldn’t say ‘yes’ fast enough. It looks amazing and I can’t wait to get it out on track in Perth. This beast will stand out for sure.

“We made some decent headway in Melbourne and had a quite speedy car, so I’m quite positive going into Wanneroo and hopeful that we can carry a bit of our own momentum from round to round.”

Pizza Hut Australia CEO Phil Reed added, “Achieving 50 months of consecutive same-store sales growth is testament to the restaurant’s successful transformation and underscores the collective efforts of Pizza Hut’s winning team and partners.

“The golden Camaro is just as symbolic as it is speedy, proudly representing the ‘Go for Gold’ attitude of our champion Franchise Partners, Operating Team, Restaurant Support Centre Team, partners, suppliers, and leaders as we drive towards being number one.

“We look forward to sharing the good times with the Pizza Hut team and Supercars fans across the nation who have made this landmark achievement possible.”

Jones arrives in Western Australia off the back of an Albert Park event where he scored two top 10 finishes and a 12th through four races.

Team owner Brad Jones believes the squad is “headed in the right direction”, with its #8 R&J Batteries/#14 Middy’s entries third in the teams’ championship and Heimgartner himself fourth in the drivers’ standings.

Practice at Wanneroo starts tomorrow at 14:25 local time/16:25 AEST.

Video

Gallery