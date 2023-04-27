Ford Ranger Raptor backed by Walkinshaw for Finke Desert Race

Ford has announced it will enter the Ford Ranger Raptor in the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race with support from Walkinshaw Performance.

Ford’s 2022 Score International Baja 1000 winner will return to Australia to compete in the Production 4WD class (P4WD) at Finke on June 9-12 in Alice Springs using the actual vehicle that took class honours first time out in Mexico.

“Bringing the Ranger Raptor to the Finke Desert Race is the next stage of Ford Performance’s strategic global racing plan,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said.

“Ranger is our flagship platform for global off-road racing, and after conquering the Baja 1000 in the Stock Mid-Size class, we decided the next stop should be back to Australia, where the production truck was developed, to tackle the toughest off-road race down under.”

PHOTOS: Supercars-built Ford Ranger Raptor wins Baja 1000.

Originally prepared for competition with the assistance of former Supercars outfit, Kelly Racing, the link to circuit racing continues for the Ranger Raptor’s upcoming Finke campaign with a link to Ford’s newest Supercars team.

Walkinshaw Performance will provide vehicle servicing, event management and logistical support to Ford Performance for the event, having won the 2022 BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship with Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars driver, Warren Luff, who co-drove with David Kermond.

“Working with the Ford Performance and Ford Australia teams at Finke is going to be fantastic,” said Gareth Brown, Business Manager, Walkinshaw Performance.

“We have great experience in the Australian Off-Road Championship, and at Finke, so to bring that experience to partner with the might of Ford Performance and Ford Australia with the Baja 1000-winning Ranger Raptor is sensational. We will do everything in our power to ensure the best possible result.”

Driving the Ford Performance entry will be renowned off-roaders Brad and Byam Lovell, the father and son combination that was among the larger team required for the longer Baja event.

The Finke Desert Race sees a Prologue on Friday June 10 before teams tackle the 460km layout between Alice Springs and Finke on June 11, with the final return leg on Sunday June 12.

Read the full Ranger Raptor off-road test at Torquecafe.com here.