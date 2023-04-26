WAU and Morris unite to combat hunger

Walkinshaw Andretti United and Morris recently joined forces with Foodbank to support struggling households in Victoria.

WAU drivers Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat joined Morris staff members onboard Foodbank’s 18-metre mobile supermarket bus to deliver food to those in need in Victoria earlier this month.

The bus was parked at Manor Lakes College on Wednesday, April 12 and stocked with enough food to feed up to 200 families.

Percat was impressed by the facilities onboard the bus.

“It’s all been completely decked out, so it’s like a mini supermarket which for the first time for me seeing it was very impressive and gives everyone the opportunity to come to the bus and get their groceries,” Percat said.

“It’s amazing to see the families come through and collect the groceries with a smile on their face, it’s pretty amazing to see.”

Mostert said it was great to be able to give back to the community.

“This is the second time we’ve done something with Foodbank through Morris Finance,” Mostert said.

“It was nice to be there on the bus and help put a little smile on the faces that came through.

“Obviously what we do on track is we try to win races, but we also try to represent the brands that support us the best we can as well.”

General Manager of Marketing at Morris Tiffany Hunt said it was a great opportunity to support Foodbank.

“As a team, we have long been committed to Foodbank’s food relief efforts through corporate donations, fundraising, and volunteering days, and this initiative is an evolution and expansion of our volunteering programme,” Hunt said.

“This is all about supporting Victorians who are doing it tough and don’t know how they will find the next meal for their families or themselves.”

“We are so fortunate to have wonderful partners like Morris who not only provide support in funds, which allows us to ensure we continue to meet the rising demand of food relief, but their enthusiasm on the ground is infectious,” Foodbank Australia CEO Brianna Casey added.

“We know when the team at Morris volunteers, they’ll get in and get the job done with a smile on their faces.

“Thanks to the entire team at Morris for your ongoing support, we couldn’t do what we do without partners like you.”