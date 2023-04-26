Marquez out of third straight MotoGP race, Lecuona called up

Marc Marquez is out of his home MotoGP in Spain this weekend as he continues his recovery from hand surgery.

It means a third consecutive race on the sidelines for Marquez after he collided with home-town hero Miguel Oliveira during the season opener at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal in March.

Bitterly for Marquez, he misses the race at Jerez, resulting in Repsol Honda calling up HRC World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona as his replacement.

Marquez is still being treated for a fracture to the first metacarpal on his right hand.

Following the latest check-up, the medical team led by Dr. Roger de Oña, in collaboration with Marquez, decided to delay his potential return until the French GP on May 12-14.

Marquez said: “We did another CT scan and it has been confirmed that, despite the fact the injury is progressing favourably, the bone has not yet finished healing, and racing in Jerez was risky.

“Together with the medical team, we decided not to take any risks, to wait two more weeks and return in Le Mans.

“I am very sorry to miss the Spanish Grand Prix because it is always special, because of the atmosphere, racing at home and above all, seeing and enjoying the fans.

“I will continue with the rehabilitation and work to be back as soon as possible. Thank you for your messages of support!”

The eight-time champion received a double long-lap penalty following the incident with Oliveira, which was initially due to be served at the second round in Argentina.

Once it was confirmed Marquez would be unable to race at Termas de Rio Hondo, FIM stewards announced he would have to take the penalty at the next MotoGP race in which he is fit to compete.

As a result of the stewards’ alteration to the wording of the penalty, Repsol Honda launched a protest on which the MotoGP Court of Appeal has yet to make a final ruling.