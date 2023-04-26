Lowndes, Moffat, Skaife and Johnson stamps announced

Craig Lowndes is now featured on a postage stamp that has been unveiled in Perth ahead of this weekend’s Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

Lowndes has been named the recipient of the 2023 Australia Post Australian Legends award, with the seven-time Bathurst winner and three-time Supercars champion unveiling his stamp at the Perth General Post Office.

This year, the Legends Award recognises four Supercars greats, including Lowndes, Mark Skaife, Dick Johnson and Allan Moffat.

“It is an enormous privilege to be recognised for my contribution on and off track,” said Lowndes.

“The Australia Post Australian Legends Award stamp series is a renowned collector’s item, so to be included in this prestigious group is very humbling.”

Lowndes’ stamp shows his 2015 Red Bull Racing Holden Commodore VF as it appeared at the 2015 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. Despite starting 15th in that year’s race, Lowndes and co-driver Steven Richards drove to victory for what was Lowndes’ sixth and Richards’ fourth Great Race victory. The pair would win at Mount Panorama driving together again in 2018.

Lowndes was inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame at the end of 2022 and the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame in 2019, and was awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2012.

The Australia Post Australian Legends Award has been awarded since 1997, when Sir Donald Bradman became the first living Australian to be honoured on an Australian stamp.

Skaife’s stamp will show his 2002 Holden Racing Team VX Commodore.

“Driving with Jim Richards at Bathurst in 2002 to win The Great Race and the championship in the same year is a great career highlight. In sport there is no substitute for hard work and dedication, so it’s great to be recognised by Australia Post in such a special way.”

Dick Johnson’s stamp depicts his 1981 ‘Tru-Blu’ Ford Falcon XD in which he won the first of three Bathurst victories, and that year claiming his maiden Australian Touring Car Championship – the first of five.

“To be recognised for doing something that has been a lifelong job, of which I’ve enjoyed every single moment, is a great honour,” said Johnson.

Allan Moffat’s stamp will portray the four-time Bathurst winner’s most famous victory, leading a crushing one-two at Bathurst 1977 in the XC Falcon Hardtop.

“Supercars racing is the top category of Australian motorsport and unique to this country. These versatile, skilful and athletic drivers achieved excellence on the track in the Bathurst 1000, the Australian Touring Car Championship and the Repco Supercars Championship,” said Australia Post Group Manager Philatelic, Michael Zsolt.

“This year’s Australia Post Australian Legends are also being recognised for their achievements off the track, including their continued involvement in the industry and in advocacy, education and charity work,” he said.

Stamps and associated collectables are available from tomorrow, comprising a first-day cover, stamp pack, four booklets of ten self-adhesive stamps and four maxicards.

To find out more information about the stamp issue, visit: auspost.com.au/sending/stamps.