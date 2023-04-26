Bowe Mercedes a standout in South Australia

A Chevrolet-powered Mercedes 450 previously raced by both John Bowe and Brad Jones was one of the drawcards at the Sporting Car Club of South Australia’s 2023 Autosport All Historic Meeting at Mallala Motorsport Park.

The Historic Sports Sedans were the standout where Simon Pfitzner showcased the ex-Bryan Thompson Mercedes 450 SLC/Chev that has been piloted by two-times Bathurst winner and TCM legend, John Bowe, as well as Supercars team owner, Brad Jones.

Pfitzner was quickest in three of the Supersprints sessions. Jason Maros was the best in the initial sprint in the ex-Clem Smith Valiant Charger and marginally slower in the others. Myles Bond was also fast in the ex-Barry Bray Datsun Stanza.

Victorian Darren Hossack was unbeaten over the Historic Touring Car races in his Mazda RX-2. He showed a clean pair of heels to the locals where Josh Axford (Ford Escort ), Kirk Davies (RX-2), and Adam Smith (Ford Falcon XW GT) on three occasions, were the runner ups over the five outings.

Formula Fords were competitive, initially between Van Diemen drivers Sean Whelan and Neil Richardson with a win each, and Bruce Connolly (Elwyn) and Declan Foo (Lola) who shared thirds. Richardson won the third encounter before Foo took the last two.

Brabham BT18 custodian Shane Kuchel was up against a field of Elfins in Groups M and O and scored two wins, but Laurie Bennett (Elfin 600B) snared the other three. The Group Q and R events were the realm of David Hardman in his Hardman JH1 with two wins over Bill Hemming (Elfin MR8 Formula 5000) and two over Blake Miller (Elfin 630B). However Hardman didn’t appear for the last which was won by Hemming.

Races for other Historic categories, Supersprints and static displays were also appreciated by those attending, probably not so much for Graham Jarrett whose ‘Nganti’ Ford had a rear wheel depart in a Regularity session.