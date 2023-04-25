Drivers released from hospital after Queensland Raceway Excel crash

The two drivers at the centre of a fiery Hyundai Excel crash have been released from hospital, one with several pelvic fractures.

Series X3 Queensland has provided an update following the frightening incident in Race 1 of Motorsport Australia Queensland Circuit Racing State Championships on the past weekend, which saw Stevie Chant and Kyler Clements taken to hospital for observation.

Clements has been released with no major injuries while Chant was diagnosed with four pelvic fractures.

Fortunately, she does not require surgery, and has been cleared to walk on crutches.

“I found the gravel at turn one and rolled the car approximately eight times landing on the roof and taking out another car while rolling. My car then burst into flames and burnt out,” recounted Chant via a social media post.

“I am really sorry to Kyler Clements who had nowhere to go and was involved in the incident. I hope you are recovering well. Also to anyone else who was affected by the accident.

“I would like to thank all of the drivers who stopped on track to assist Kyler and myself,” he added.

“Steve Kirby, Brett Parrish, Gordon Smith, David Halstead, Maverick Kemenyvary all risked their lives to save mine.”

Back at the track, Zane Rinaldi won Races 2 and 3 before being beaten to the line by Jack Wood in the final race. Wood finished second in Race 2, ahead of Tyler Collins, William Seal, Parrish and Alice Buckley.

Collins finished Race 3 in front of Wood while Seal was fourth and Parrish fifth. In the last, Buckley chased the two front-runners to the line for third, and was followed by Connor Roberts, Parrish and Collins.

Cameron McLeod (MARC I) followed up his second race win with two more in Production Sports/MARC Cars & Invited.

Among the MARC cars (in their first championship round), he won overall ahead of Darren Currie (MARC II) and Geoff Taunton (MARC I).

Adam Hargraves started at the rear of the grid in race three in his new MARC GT and came home third before mechanical issues forced him out of the last.

Best of the Production Sports was Tom McLennan (Porsche 991.1 Cup Car) ahead of Phil Sutcliffe (Ginetta G50Z) and Greg Waters (Chev Corvette) in race three, and Shane Wilson (Porsche) and Michael Learoyd (Corvette) in the last.

Race 4 was plagued with Safety Cars for vehicles stranded in precarious places, and red-flagged, for a main straight oil slick. Shane Plohl (Mazda MX5) took out both 2F Prod Sports & Invited races ahead of Glen Ebert (Toyota 86).

Joe Andriske made it another two wins in HQ Holdens with victories in Races 3 and 4, both just in front of Brandon Madden while Scott Andriske and Peter Coleman each had a third.

Chris Farrell (Swift Formula Ford) missed out on a clean sweep in Sports & Racing with ninth place in race three which was won by Jamieson Davies (Radical SR3RS). Farrell did come out and win the last where Jamieson DNF’d.