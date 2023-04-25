PHOTOS: Supercars heads west

The pilgrimage to Western Australia for Round 3 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship has seen teams embark on the longest journey of the year across the vast continent of Australia.

With every team based on the East Coast, the journey approaches 10,000km in length for some, taking five days each way for the crew to truck the Gen3 Supercars, spares and equipment in time for the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

Most teams started the trip last Friday or Saturday, which made any changes to the vehicles – and outcomes of the April 19 coming together of the Technical Working Group – limited, given the time required to cover the distance to Western Australia from bases in Melbourne, Albury, and South East Queensland (Brisbane, Gold Coast).

“Did you know that Mick has a unique preference for his seafood dinner in Penong? He loves his King George Whiting Cider battered and paired with a deliciously crisp apple slaw. Have you tried this combination before?” pic.twitter.com/bbUXUhUwHR — PremiAir Racing (@premiairracing) April 23, 2023

Included in this selection is the fuel receipt from Port Augusta, South Australia, from PremiAir Racing’s Mick Shortus.

Shortus left the team’s Arundel, Gold Coast headquarters on Friday to begin the approximately 4,440km trip to Wanneroo Raceway.

Making Goondiwindi on the Queensland/New South Wales border that Friday night, he filled up the Nulon Racing Kenworth 409 and B-Double trailer on the Sunday on his way to Ceduna, South Australia, that evening.

Crossing the border into Western Australia on Monday April 24, the Nullarbor Plain beckoned ahead of arrival in Perth lunchtime on Anzac Day.

The on track action starts on Friday April 28 with the full schedule for the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint here.

Image credits: Brad Jones Racing Facebook; @premiairracing; @ShellVPowerRT; @redbullampol; Tickford Racing Facebook; @MSR_Supercars.