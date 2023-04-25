> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Supercars heads west

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 25th April, 2023 - 7:00pm

< Back

The pilgrimage to Western Australia for Round 3 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship has seen teams embark on the longest journey of the year across the vast continent of Australia.

With every team based on the East Coast, the journey approaches 10,000km in length for some, taking five days each way for the crew to truck the Gen3 Supercars, spares and equipment in time for the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

Most teams started the trip last Friday or Saturday, which made any changes to the vehicles – and outcomes of the April 19 coming together of the Technical Working Group – limited, given the time required to cover the distance to Western Australia from bases in Melbourne, Albury, and South East Queensland (Brisbane, Gold Coast).

Included in this selection is the fuel receipt from Port Augusta, South Australia, from PremiAir Racing’s Mick Shortus.

Shortus left the team’s Arundel, Gold Coast headquarters on Friday to begin the approximately 4,440km trip to Wanneroo Raceway.

Making Goondiwindi on the Queensland/New South Wales border that Friday night, he filled up the Nulon Racing Kenworth 409 and B-Double trailer on the Sunday on his way to Ceduna, South Australia, that evening.

Crossing the border into Western Australia on Monday April 24, the Nullarbor Plain beckoned ahead of arrival in Perth lunchtime on Anzac Day.

Read Shortus’ cross-continent Perth road trip plan here.

The on track action starts on Friday April 28 with the full schedule for the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint here.

Image credits: Brad Jones Racing Facebook; @premiairracing; @ShellVPowerRT; @redbullampol; Tickford Racing Facebook; @MSR_Supercars.

 

342902661_907617433661119_7292013775324165807_n
342848010_612806397431198_2466998736859155140_n
342019075_1063088821330596_1698429709685486569_n
342023117_1214112482807860_2461603400461447429_n
342555492_910878733510696_394762615526801561_n
342068700_1204971166869890_3697672074126956291_n
342488862_3392896784282654_819517771060620062_n
342369559_1099939338063812_1864545934266655529_n
343228050_6327880520605153_5311534500173984132_n
342859228_624402022448553_61455102688603285_n
FudZRghaYAMQj0Y
343089007_626530452672032_7568403065808209770_n
343058050_964345537908589_1220943771634656805_n
FudZRgeaUAAFxoA
343164652_697371469159732_8560899768352712066_n
FuXJPLhaQAAne88

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]