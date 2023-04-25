MPC joins Porsche Carrera Cup

GT World Challenge Australia front runners Melbourne Performance Centre will compete in the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia from Round 2 onwards.

As well as running Audi R8s in GTs, the outfit also has a strong presence in TCR Australia with Audi RS3s. MPC will take over the running of Porsche Pro driver Nick McBride and his Pro-Am team-mate Marc Cini.

Team principal Troy Russell is looking forward to the one-make Porsche series challenge.

“Our relationship with Marc dates back to 2011 when we started running him in an Audi.

“So when he asked us to consider running Porsches, it was easy for us. We have known him a long time and are always happy to help out – a great customer and a great guy to boot.”

MPC have taken delivery of the two cars and are in the process of getting organised, sourcing Porsche specific parts and equipment, as well as manpower needed. Already Cini’s engineer Minal Kanagasundaram has been brought across to head up the technical side.

“So when we get back from Western Australia [this weekend] we will have all the bits and pieces in play in readiness for Darwin,” Russell said.

“That is our next meeting which is still sort of four or five weeks away, so we have got a little bit of time up our sleeves. But always, in motorsport, it will come around quickly. That means we will have to get on with it and get everything sorted.”

This is not the first time for Russell in Porsches. In 2011 his team ran a two-car Porsche team with Daniel Gaunt who finished third in the championship, and Matt Coleman.

“This one-make stuff is not completely new to us. We did the Mini Challenge back in the day as well, with Grant Denyer and Paul Stokell. It is a bit involved, a different challenge, a lot more about attention to detail because you don’t have as much to play with,” Russell added.

McBride, who won his first Carrera Cup Australian race at Albert Park in 2015 with Sonic Motor Racing, is currently fifth in the championship points after round one at the Australian Grand Prix at the beginning of this month.

Cini, who has the distinction of being only one of three to drive all six generations of Porsche GT3 Cup Cars, is sixth in Pro-Am.

Round 2 of the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia will take place at Hidden Valley, Darwin, on June 16-18.