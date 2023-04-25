Dumesny hospitalised after crash

Marcus Dumesny has been hospitalised following a crash at the Queensland Sprintcar Title.

The 23-year-old was involved in an accident in on Lap 20 of the 35-lap feature at the Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway in Charlton, which led to the race being declared. It was almost two hours until he was safely extracted from the car.

Ryan Newton – who led every lap – was the winner to become 2023 Queensland Sprintcar Champion, with Luke Oldfield second ahead of Lachlan McHugh.

Dumesny suffered a fracture of the T3 vertebrae which is approximately one-third distance down the spinal column in the upper back. It was a slow process to accommodate him at Toowoomba Hospital as the facility does not have a spinal ward.

Despite the trauma, Dumesny remained in good spirits. The Dumesny Racing crew stayed with him throughout the ordeal and sent thanks to everyone who helped to safely remove him from the car, and to those who reached out to check on him.

The Toowoomba field consisted of a huge list of national stars where Dumesny was joined by his brother, Matt.

Marcus Dumesny started racing Speedway after go-karts, where he won the Australian Junior Go-Kart Title. In 2017, he was nominated for the Speedway Australia Rising Star program.

The next year he won his first Sprintcar race at the now defunct Parramatta Raceway at the Valvoline Grand Prix on Boxing Day before multiple features across various states.

In 2019, he raced in his first World of Outlaws feature and had the opportunity to hit some of the well-known tracks in the United States, including Pevely, Missouri, for the Ironman 55, Eldora in Ohio for the Kings Royal as well as the Knoxville Nationals.

After a second in the 2020 at Latrobe, Tasmania, he won the 2022 Australian Sprintcar Title, joining his father, Max, who is a three-time Sprintcar national champion.