BJR ‘headed in the right direction’

Brad Jones believes his eponymous team is “headed in the right direction” ahead of this weekend’s Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

Brad Jones Racing’s #8/#14 entries are third in the Supercars teams’ championship, with Andre Heimgartner fourth in the drivers’ standings.

He drove the R&J Batteries Camaro to second in the most recent race of the season, at Albert Park, where Bryce Fullwood would have tripled his career podium tally if not for two unsafe release penalties.

The 2019 Dunlop Super2 Series winner also scored a career-best third on the grid for the penultimate Albert Park race in the Middy’s Camaro.

Jones said, “I’m really looking forward to getting over to Wanneroo. It’s the scene of our first ever championship round win and it’s been a happy hunting ground for us over the years.

“Andre got a podium there last year, and I feel coming off the Grand Prix, we’re certainly headed in the right direction.

“The Middy’s car is strong as it’s ever been, and certainly with SCT and Jack [Smith, #4 Camaro], I feel like we’re coming off his strongest round.

“We also have something special planned with Pizza Hut [Macauley Jones, #96 Camaro] which I can’t wait to share.

“So, lots to look forward to and I can’t wait for the racing to start.”

Fullwood remarked, “I’m really looking forward to this weekend, I think we can take a lot of confidence heading to Perth after Melbourne.

“I think Phil’s [Keed, Race Engineer] getting his head around this car, I’m getting my head around how to drive it, and I think we’re working better as a unit than we’ve ever worked before.”

The sole, 90-minute practice session at Wanneroo starts on Friday at 14:25 local time/16:25 AEST.