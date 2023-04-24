VIDEO: MARC GT on track at QR

The first Australian-delivered MARC GT hit the track at Queensland Raceway on Friday, ahead of its debut in the hands of Adam Hargraves.

Hargraves claimed victory on debut ahead of Darren Currie, who was a last-minute replacement in the MARC II V8 as car owner Geoff Taunton drove Currie’s regular MARC Mazda, while third place went to Dunlop Super3 Series driver Cam McLeod (MARC Mazda), who narrowly won the second race ahead of Currie with Tom McLennan (Porsche 991.1 Cup Car) third.