Vettel backed for Red Bull manager role

Yuki Tsunoda feels Sebastian Vettel would serve as an ideal manager within Red Bull’s F1 family.

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of last season following a 16-year career in the sport during which he won four titles and 53 grand prix victories.

Little has been heard from the 35-year-old German since he stepped out of the spotlight, although recent speculation has suggested Vettel could step into the shoes of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko should he step down.

One of Marko’s key roles over the years, in particular, has been to oversee Red Bull’s junior driver development programme, an area AlphaTauri driver Tsunoda feels Vettel would be best suited.

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, the AlphaTauri driver said: “I’m really interested to see how Sebastian would be as a team manager.

“He can be anything. For example, Helmut is now with the Red Bull juniors.

“I think Sebastian would also be very good at taking care of the Red Bull juniors because he’s been a driver recently and is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1.”

Vettel knows how to make a point

Tsunoda sees Vettel more in a nurturing kind of role rather than as a team principal, potentially replacing Franz Tost at AlphaTauri.