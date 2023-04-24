New look for Scott Pye at Perth SuperSprint

Scott Pye’s Team 18 Camaro will sport a revised livery for the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint, with major backing from Toyota Forklifts.

It will be the first time in the Gen3 era that Car #20 has major Toyota Forklifts branding down its flanks, under the entry’s rolling sponsorship model, and the second in total after last year’s Adelaide 500.

Then, in his home town, Pye qualified on the front row and was battling for fourth position in the latter third of the race when contact with a rival put him out of the contest.

He is currently 15th in the Repco Supercars Championship ahead of the stop at Wanneroo Raceway this weekend.

“I’m very excited to have Toyota back onboard for our next round in Perth and proud to represent a very iconic brand as well,” said Pye.

“I think Adelaide 500 was a weekend where we showed a massive amount of speed and unfortunately we didn’t get the results we wanted, but to have them back on the car now.

“It’s a great opportunity to hopefully roll out with speed similar to what we had in Adelaide and, and get that result that went begging.”

Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt said, “We are thrilled to welcome Toyota Forklifts as our naming rights partner for the Perth SuperSprint in the 10th year of their partnership with Team 18.

“We are proud to be associated with a global leader in Toyota Forklifts and look forward to delivering a strong result for them in Perth this weekend.”

On the other side of the Team 18 garage, the Mark Winterbottom Camaro which normally bears #18 will instead run as Car #600 in a nod to his milestone race start, which is due in Saturday’s Race 7.

Practice at Wanneroo starts on Friday at 14:25 local time/16:25 AEST.