Miedecke, Wright join Hidden Valley TA2 event

George Miedecke and former champion Russell Wright will next saddle up for the second round of the TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek Steel Framing, both running separate entries in the two-driver event.

Fresh from a competitive 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour outing with Marcos Ambrose and Tim Brook, which they led at one point, Miedecke will share a Ford Mustang with Hugh McAlister at Hidden Valley as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series from April 29 to May 1.

Miedecke was the 2019 runner up in the TA2 series and is looking forward to the event and his one-off return to the category. “I had a blast back then and I love these cars – harks back to when I raced in the UARA Stars and was the reason I was able to get on top of the tyre,” he said.

“I always thought a two-driver event would be a great idea and when Hugh texted me, I was in. We are similar in size – probably the most evenly matched – and since [Paul] Forgie worked on the set up, we will be very competitive.

“Hugh has really improved and punches about his weight. Together we would have to be the country’s fastest car dealer pairing,” Miedecke added.

The duo will face inaugural TA2 champion Russell Wright, who will drive with Robert Leonard (Mustang).

“To race at Darwin is something special, so I’m glad that Rob and Jill have given me the opportunity to share the experience and enjoy the ride,” said Wright.

“The car looks sensational, has been prepared by Steven Johnson so if we keep it together for all six races, then we might be surprised where Team 40 ends up.”

Wright is the latest addition to the entry list which sees name drivers including two-time Trans Am champion, now American-based Aussie Nathan Herne, who is teamed with New Zealander Paul Manuell in a Challenger.

Also in the field is TCR driver Jordan Cox, who will join Mark Crutcher (Mustang), Tickford Racing’s Tyler Everingham with Jackson Rice (Mustang), and Touring Car Masters’ Marcus Zukanovic has linked with Matt MacKelden (Mustang).

Current series leader Lee Stibbs (Camaro) and his MVA Racing team-mate Brad Gartner (Mustang) had toyed with running together – which is mandatory to win the $20,000 prize – yet Stibbs has decided to go solo while Gartner will have Max Vidau, current Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia joint points leader, as his co-driver.

“It is his dad’s race team and Max was coming along anyway, so what better than to have a top Carrera Cup driver racing with me,” Gartner said.

Other team-ups include Josh Haynes with Nick Bates and Brook and Dylan Thomas (Mustangs), while Michael Coulter will be joined by his dad Steve in his Camaro; Jarrod Hughes is with Hayden Jackson, and Chris Formosa returns with AGI Sports open wheeler racer Nick Filipetto, both teams in Challengers.

IES Motorsport Camaro drivers Graham Cheney and Paul Hadley have locked in driver additions with Trans Am regular Edan Thornburrow and Touring Car Masters’ Andrew Fisher partnered up respectively.

There are some that are doing the event solo and therefore not eligible for the $20,000 cash offering. They include at this stage, Zach Loscialpo, Aaron Tebb, Nick Lange and Michael Howe.

On the support program there will be Excels, Combined Sedans and two-driver HQ Holdens vying for the Crocodile Cup, plus the Top End Drift Series.