Footage emerges of fight on live WRC stage

Footage has emerged of a fight on a live World Rally Championship stage which was broken up seconds before a Toyota Yaris sped through.

The video shows at least two men engaged in a physical stoush on an embankment which spilt onto the course during the weekend’s Croatia Rally, based in Zagreb.

As many as 10 people end up on the road as marshals and other spectators attempt to break up the fracas or, in the case of the latter, get involved.

The scene is eventually cleared, although one marshal manages to scramble back onto the embankment just seconds before one of the Rally1 class Toyota Gazoo Racing entries, which appears to be Car #17 of Sebastien Ogier, flies through at high speed.

The incident occurred on the same weekend that protestors scaled the catch fence and entered the circuit as a Formula E race was about to get underway at Germany’s Berlin Tempelhof Airport, and follows a premature crowd invasion at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, earlier this month at Albert Park.

WRC, meanwhile, was already reeling from the tragic death of Craig Breen, who lost his life in a testing crash ahead of the Croatia round.